Give PHP the love it deserves

It’s easy to make great things in PHP, but bugs can creep in just as easily. Psalm is a free & open-source static analysis tool that helps you identify problems in your code, so you can sleep a little better.

Psalm helps people maintain a wide variety of codebases – large and small, ancient and modern. On its strictest setting it can help you prevent almost all type-related runtime errors, and enables you to take advantage of safe coding patterns popular in other languages.

Psalm also fixes bugs automatically, allowing you to improve your code without breaking a sweat.